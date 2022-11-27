Malta Dairy Products Ltd., producers of Benna fresh milk products, complemented its ġbejniet range with two new varieties: Ġbejna Moxxa and Ġbejna Sagħtar u Kosbor.

Made from 100 per cent Maltese pasteurised cow’s milk, the new Ġbejna Moxxa is a versatile cheeselet with a soft and creamy texture, thus perfect for both spreading and cooking. On the other hand, the Ġbejna Sagħtar u Kosbor is semi-hard and with the distinctive Mediterranean flavours of thyme and coriander.

These new ġbejniet can be added to any dish such as pasta, salads, pies, platters, Maltese bread or simply to enjoy on their own or with local water crackers (galletti).

Malta Dairy Products has been producing the Benna Ġbejna, made from pasteurised cow’s milk in sealed vacuum packaging, since 1990. The company prides itself in being the only local company to have been offering safe dairy products to the Maltese market for over 80 years.

Consumer safety is ensured without compromising the fresh taste and nutrition of its local dairy produce. This is achieved by the continuous monitoring of the complete supply chain from farm to fork, including pasteurisation.

Malta Dairy Products Ltd is a subsidiary of KPH Group, a cooperative that brings together local dairy herdsmen and has been providing fresh milk and other milk products to the local community since 1938.