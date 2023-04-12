Ismael Bennacer gave AC Milan a slim advantage in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final against Napoli with the only goal in Wednesday’s tight 1-0 first-leg win.

Algeria midfielder Bennacer lashed in the decisive strike five minutes before half-time of an engaging contest at a packed, loud and wet San Siro after Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao combined brilliantly.

The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli in less than a fortnight and a narrow lead to defend at Stadio Maradona in Naples next week.

Napoli, who had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sent off in the 74th minute, should have Victor Osimhen back for the second leg on Tuesday and without their star striker Luciano Spalletti’s team got nothing despite having plenty of chances.

