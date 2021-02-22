Christian Benteke’s stunning 95th-minute volley snatched a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace at Brighton on Monday to ease fears the Eagles could be dragged into a relegation battle.

Brighton are still looking over their shoulders at the bottom three after a night that summed up so much of the season for Graham Potter’s men.

The Seagulls had 25 shots to Palace’s three and nearly 75 percent possession, but failed to make it count in front of goal.

Roy Hodgson’s side were without the talismanic presence of Wilfried Zaha due to injury, but Jean-Philippe Mateta made an impact on just his second start since joining on loan from Mainz.

Jordan Ayew’s cross from the right allowed the Frenchman to back-heel home on the turn and claim his first Palace goal on 28 minutes.

