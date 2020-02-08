Bentley Motors has scooped a prestigious award at the 12th annual GQ Car Awards, held at the five-star Corinthia hotel in central London. The EXP 100 GT, a centenary-defining benchmark for the future of sustainable luxury mobility, was chosen as ‘Concept Car of the Year’, and is a vision of how Grand Touring might be conceived in 2035.

The awards the absolute best in the world of automotive design, engineering and manufacture with a grand total of 14 categories up for judging this year.

Receiving the award, Bentley chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark, commented: “It’s a great honour to accept this award for Bentley, and in particular on behalf of the extraordinary team of designers, engineers and craftspeople that created EXP 100 GT. The car represents every aspect of Bentley’s future, and we’re already working on introducing the design DNA, sustainable materials and upcoming technologies showcased in EXP 100 GT into the next generation of Bentleys.”

Racing driver and TV soap opera star Kelvin Fletcher, who became a household name after winning BBC’s prime-time 2019 Strictly Come Dancing programme, presented the award, just a few weeks after joining the GT3 racing class with JRM Racing and Bentley for this season. This is the first year he will race in the GT3 category after reigning as joint champion in the GT4 Pro/Am group with partner Martin Plowman.

Bentley’s EXP 100 GT seamlessly blends an outstanding combination of luxury and sustainability, born of a desire to inspire customers with a future vision of the world’s most sought-after luxury marque. Autonomous and electric the concept car incorporates emotionally sensitive Artificial Intelligence in the form of the Bentley Personal Assistant that curates and captures extraordinary human journeys. Fully-automated technology means the car is equally capable of being driven or being enjoyed in driverless mode.

The future of luxury craftsmanship is manifest in a seamless fusion of materials that are luxuriously tactile and help to create a harmonious and peaceful environment dedicated to wellbeing and comfort. The exterior is both dynamic and dramatic. The illuminated matrix grille and Flying B mascot define a car that comes to life on approach, with light playing across the grille, along the central spine of the car into the cabin – the EXP 100 GT literally comes alive.

An extraordinary step on the way to a carbon-free future, with a battery-electric power train, intelligent power and charge management, optional autonomy and a carefully curated selection of exquisite materials, the EXP 100 GT is an environmental showcase for the sustainable future of the world’s leading luxury automotive brand.