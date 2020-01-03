Bentley has rounded off a memorable centenary year with a record number of global awards and accolades. The world’s most sought-after luxury car brand claimed no fewer than 26 titles, being recognised as Britain’s ‘Most Admired Car Company’ and for its superlative luxury motors.

The all-new, third generation Flying Spur won the coveted Top Gear Magazine ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ title. Remarking on its breadth of ability, Top Gear described the Flying Spur as “a deeply clever, superbly executed car”, that also “gets the blend of presence and dynamism spot on.”

The Flying Spur was named ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ by Carwow, the UK’s top internet car review channel. Mat Watson, editorial director of Carwow, praised the Flying Spur’s “powerful yet elegant design, the impeccable cabin, the lavish materials and the hand-built boutique ambiance.”

The Flying Spur has been reinvented on a new platform to inspire both driver and passenger alike. The advanced, four-door limousine represents a quantum leap in technology and innovation, with a driver-focussed cabin featuring the latest in-car connectivity and passenger comfort aids.

The definitive grand touring sports sedan was also named ‘China Design Car of the Year’ in the China Car of the Year awards, as well as ‘Design Car of the Year’ by Southern China Annual Auto.

Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the latest Bentley Continental GT won 10 awards, adding to an impressive tally since its launch in 2018. The third-generation model was named ‘People’s Car of the Year’ in the News UK Motor Awards, representing The Times, Sunday Times and Sun newspapers.

Presenting the prestigious title, Jeremy Clarkson commented on the Continental GT: “Particularly when you sit inside, they are exceptionally good. I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful car and I want one.”

Among the other awards bestowed on the benchmark grand tourer were ‘Middle East Car of the Year’ and ‘Middle East Best Luxury Coupe’, ‘Car of the Year’ in Portugal and the German Design Council’s ‘Outstanding Product and Communication Design’.

The Bentley Bentayga, the benchmark luxury SUV, was named ‘Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV’ at the Middle East Car of the Year ceremony, and also won the ‘Industry Leading Innovation Award’ at the Global Times Bo Yuan Awards.

Elsewhere, Bentley Motors’ industry-leading reputation was reinforced by prominent business magazine, Management Today, which named Bentley as Britain’s ‘Most Admired Car Company’ and placed it top in the overall category for ‘Best Quality of Products.’ The company was also named ‘Top Employer 2019’ by the Top Employer Institute, and ‘Top Automotive Employer for School Leavers’ by careers guidance company AllAboutSchoolLeavers for the second successive year.