Bentley has confirmed it will work more closely with Audi on its luxury electric saloon, which is due in 2025.

Both companies are part of the Volkswagen Group, which allows them to work together to develop vehicles at a reduced cost.

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark said teaming up with its German relative on ‘Project Artemis’ – the working name of its EV development – was ‘an opportunity not a risk’.

(Bentley)

He said: “We will have more synergies in five to 10 years with Audi in terms of luxury than we do now with Porsche on sportiness.

“We will have relations with sister brands and are happy to do so. It sends a strong message for Bentley’s future that we are a strategic part of the group – that we are electrifying and are pushing forward.”

Hallmark explained that with Bentley’s current cars, it had to develop the vehicle based on what the VW Group had already built. However, the luxury car maker has invested heavily in this new electric vehicle architecture, giving it a voice in the development process.

When asked why Bentley would not have an electric vehicle until 2025, Hallmark said: “Weight is a concern, which is why we’ve waited. If you look at the power density per cubic centimetre five years ago and five years into the future, there has been a rapid evolution of power density but also power management.

“We build big heavy cars and they will be heavier. But improvements in battery tech and battery management, and a dedication to making cars lighter, have better aero and less resistance, mean even the heaviest car can be a very efficient car.”