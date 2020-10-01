Bentley has revealed the Continental GT Mulliner coupe, which will sit at the ‘pinnacle of luxury’ in the model’s range.

Built by the firm’s bespoke division, it gets a variety of exterior updates, a more opulent interior, and a choice of two powertrains.

On the outside, there’s the new Mulliner signature ‘double diamond’ grille, matching fender vents, and 22-inch alloy wheels with a self-levelling Bentley badge in the middle.

Inside the real improvements have been made, though. The upholstery is now available with a colour split of two colours, with a third colour shown through a ‘flowing design line’ with eight different three-colour combinations proposed.

The Mulliner Driving Specification kit is fitted as standard, including the ‘diamond in diamond’ quilting for the seats, door trims and rear quarter panels. The roof is trimmed with indented hide, or smooth hide if the glass roof is selected.

The centre console gets a new diamond-milled finish with black walnut veneers each side, while a unique Breitling clock sits in the centre. Its design is mimicked in the digital instrument cluster, with the design making it look like real metal within the digital display.

(Bentley)

There are two engine options available, with either the 626bhp 6.0-litre W12 or 542bhp 4.0-litre V8 there to choose from.