Bentley has designed a one-off yacht cabin for a customer so that it matches the interior of their car.

It was created by Bentley Design Services, which gives its customers the chance to work on bespoke projects.

Built in collaboration with Dutch yacht builder Contest Yachts, the interior panelling features Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This requires 712 stitches per diamond, which are produced by a specially commissioned machine unique to the British firm.

The colour theme of the interior in the 18-metre Contest 59 CS yacht also matches the customer’s Continental GT, using Hotspur red leather with contrasting beige.

