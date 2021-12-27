A new Bentayga collection from Bentley Mulliner has been launched to celebrate traditional British outdoor pursuits. Three unique specifications have been curated by Bentley’s in-house bespoke division with the great outdoors in mind, with 11 cars in total to be handcrafted in Crewe.

This unique collection encapsulates three of the most iconic British outdoor activities including angling, horse riding and dog walking. Represented in beautifully-inspired interiors, full of exemplary craftsmanship and bespoke detailing, the Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits collection is a celebration of the natural world.

Each Bentayga combines a number of bespoke features including a woodland embroidery scene, hand cross-stitching to the main interior stitching and a unique chrome overlay to the passenger fascia that describes each outdoor theme. The new woven wool finish to the inside of the doors, seat back pockets, grab handles and further detailing around the instrument panel adds further depth of natural textures and materials to the already class-leading interior. Sand Herringbone Tweed has been selected to complement the interior design, with natural colour harmony with both the main and secondary leathers throughout the cabin. Paint colours Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic have been chosen as the ideal exterior specification colours for this country-dwelling car.

Through Bentley's revered craftsmanship, the outdoor pursuit collection uses Liquid Amber: a straight grain veneer, now with a boxwood inlay, to edge the dark fiddleback eucalyptus veneer of the fascias and waistrails. Examples of bespoke inlays on offer to customers of the Pursuits Collection include a jumping horse motif, a fly-fishing scene, British foxhounds or just the word ‘Mulliner’.

The Bentayga’s 22” ten spoke alloy wheels have been matched to the exterior paintwork and then diamond turned and polished to produce the final surface. On entry to the car, passengers will notice the LED Bentley Welcome lights, illuminated treadplates and tactile tweed surfaces. A bespoke accessory in the form of a hunter flask bound in matching leather to the interior has been commissioned for when away from the car.

