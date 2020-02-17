Bentley will reveal the future of coachbuilding at next month’s Geneva International Motor Show with the unveiling of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

Exquisitely hand-built by Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, the Bacalar represents Grand Touring at its most exhilarating. Sustainable and ethically-sourced materials are fused with a beautiful yet dramatic design inspired by Bentley’s centenary concept car, the EXP 100 GT.

Many will get to see the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar following its reveal on March 3, 2020. But it will only be enjoyed by the very few.