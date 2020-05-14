Bentley resumed production at its headquarters in Crewe.

Some 1,700 workers have returned to the site, where 250 hygiene and social distancing guidelines have been implemented to ensure safe working conditions.

It marks another stage in the firm’s ‘Come Back Stronger’ programme, which will see the company gradually ramp up production to pre-lockdown levels.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO, Bentley Motors, said: “Now is the right time for the business to come back stronger. We have introduced extensive new working measures to protect our colleagues, our families and our customers and we are confident, following the work of so many people, that being at Bentley will be as safe for our colleagues as being anywhere else.

“We have a strong order bank, around eight months of customer orders to manufacture, established parts supply routes and patient customers who are looking to receive their extraordinary cars as soon as possible. We will ramp up in a controlled, measured way to ensure we manage this continued demand, and look ahead and in spite of this interruption continue on our journey to lead sustainable luxury mobility in the future.”

Last week workers were informed about new working patterns, operations and the overall environment during socially distanced briefings.

The Crewe site has been redesigned to allow a two-metre distance between workers, along with one-way movement routes. The washrooms have also been reconfigured to lower the number of people who are able to use them.

Production kicks off with Bentayga and Mulsanne lines, which will be followed by Continental GT and Flying Spur models next week. Each line will be running at 50 per cent production for a number of weeks.

Bentley predicts that the remainder of its workforce – more than 500 people – will return in the middle of June based on current government guidance.