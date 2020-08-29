Bentley has revealed full details of its high-performance luxury SUV, the Bentayga Speed.

The Bentayga has been updated for 2020, but this is the first time we’ve heard details of the top-spec version. Under the bonnet sits a 6.0-litre W12 engine that makes 626bhp and 900Nm of torque.

That massive performance figure helps propel the hefty SUV from 0-60mph (-0-97km/h) in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 190mph (306km/h).

Despite having supercar levels of performance, Bentley has developed cylinder deactivation technology for the W12 to help improve economy in normal driving. The car’s on-board computer deactivates one bank of six cylinders at a time under part-throttle. That being said, it manages just 14.2mpg on the combined cycle and emits 325g/km of CO 2 .

(Bentley)

The Bentayga Speed comes with Bentley’s Dynamic Ride technology, which uses an electric motor to actively control roll through corners by adjusting the air suspension. The firm says this is used to deliver improved cornering as well as comfort.

It receives the same design tweaks as the rest of the new Bentayga range, including redesigned headlights and a new rear end. However, the Speed gets unique changes that include dark-tint headlights and taillights, body-coloured side skirts, redesigned front and rear bumpers and a tailgate spoiler. There are also new 22-inch alloy wheels and oval exhaust tips that signify the W12 engine in the Bentley range.

Inside, Speed models receive a colour split design, matching dark with contrasting light colours. It also introduces Alcantara throughout the car, though this can be replaced with leather.

Black Specification models are available, replacing all chrome parts with gloss black or carbon-fibre, such as a gloss black rear diffuser and alloy wheels, and carbon-fibre rear spoiler.