Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division has revealed its take on the already-luxurious Continental GT Convertible.

Mulliner gives well-heeled customers access to a bespoke commissioning service to make their Bentleys even more exclusive.

Said to ‘redefine the pinnacle of roof-down automotive luxury’, the model gets a variety of unique upgrades, such as Mulliner-designed 22-inch alloy wheels, which get self-levelling Bentley badges for centre caps, and the ‘double diamond’ front grille along with Mulliner-branded side vents that bear a silver-on-black diamond look.

A thousand little details make one big difference. Introducing the pinnacle of roof-down automotive luxury, the new #ContinentalGT #Mulliner #Convertible. Discover more: https://t.co/2JgmUZSxFW pic.twitter.com/ahTeqAolpp — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) February 19, 2020

This style was inspired by Bentley’s diamond-in-diamond quilted upholstery in the cabin, which requires 400,000 stitches across the cabin – with each stitch aligned to point towards the centre of the diamond it creates. Bentley says developing this embroidery process took 18 months.

Other details in the cabin include eight colour combinations, a diamond-milled finish to the centre console, a new Breitling timepiece embedded in the dashboard, and a ‘Naim for Bentley’ audio system with 18 speakers.

Power comes from the standard Bentley Continental GT V8 and W12 engines. The former is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit that propels the car from 0 to 60mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 198mph, while the latter is a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine with a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207mph (333km/h).

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show on March 3.