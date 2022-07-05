Bentley has created what it calls ‘the fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious’ Continental GT to date.

Called the Continental GT Mulliner, it combines the high performance and advanced chassis setup of the ‘Speed’ version, but with the comfort of the recently-introduced Azure model.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine with 650bhp and 900Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 208mph. It also incorporates electronic all-wheel-steering for improved agility at lower speeds but dependable stability at greater ones.

