The Bentley Flying Spur range now has three powertrain options with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid.
The petrol-electric model is claimed to be ‘the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, promising seamless switching between electric and petrol power.
It uses a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to a battery-powered electric motor that provides a combined output of 536bhp and 750Nm of torque, making it almost 100bhp more powerful than the Bentayga Hybrid SUV.
