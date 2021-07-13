The Bentley Flying Spur range now has three powertrain options with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid.

The petrol-electric model is claimed to be ‘the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, promising seamless switching between electric and petrol power.

It uses a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to a battery-powered electric motor that provides a combined output of 536bhp and 750Nm of torque, making it almost 100bhp more powerful than the Bentayga Hybrid SUV.

