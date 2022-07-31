Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at Californias Rose Bowl on Saturday.
With his eye on Real Madrids European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.
They produced the first victory of Real Madrids United States tour, after a 1-0 loss to La Liga rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas and a 2-2 draw against Mexicos Club America in San Francisco.
Spectators were still trickling into the stands when French star Benzema had a goal disallowed just eight seconds into the contest, Uruguays Federico Valverdes through ball catching him offside.
Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute, but Leonardo Bonuccis direct free kick hit the crossbar.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us