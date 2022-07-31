Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at California ’ s Rose Bowl on Saturday.

With his eye on Real Madrid ’ s European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.

They produced the first victory of Real Madrid ’ s United States tour, after a 1-0 loss to La Liga rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas and a 2-2 draw against Mexico ’ s Club America in San Francisco.

Spectators were still trickling into the stands when French star Benzema had a goal disallowed just eight seconds into the contest, Uruguay ’ s Federico Valverde ’ s through ball catching him offside.

Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute, but Leonardo Bonucci ’ s direct free kick hit the crossbar.

Click here for full story