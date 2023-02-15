Karim Benzema netted two penalties as Real Madrid breezed to a 4-0 win over Elche on Wednesday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona back to eight points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s newly crowned world champions did not play at the weekend because of their involvement in the Club World Cup in Morocco, which they presented to supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Madrid’s second trophy of the season, after the European Super Cup, but if they are to add La Liga to their haul they have a big job on their hands.

More details on SportsDesk.