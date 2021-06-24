Karim Benzema said he was delighted to score his first goals for France since 2015 against Portugal on Wednesday, as there was “a little pressure” on him across the country.

The Real Madrid striker was brought back for Euro 2020 by coach Didier Deschamps after a five-and-a-half-year exile from international football over his alleged role in a blackmail plot.

Benzema failed to score in his first four matches since returning for France, who won the 2018 World Cup without him.

But he netted a first-half penalty in the final Group F game against Portugal before slotting in a second to end his long wait.

