Karim Benzema has responded to Didier Deschamps’ claim that the striker told him “he wouldn’t have been ready” to play at the World Cup because of an injury by implying the France coach was a “liar”.

The Real Madrid forward pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards.

Benzema returned to training with his club on December 10, four days before France played Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals.

