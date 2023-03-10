Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema, who has been dogged by fitness issues this season, will miss Saturday’s La Liga match against Espanyol on Saturday but should feature in the Champions League next week.

Real are currently nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona in La Liga, making retaining the Champions League their priority for the remainder of the season.

They thrashed Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 tie and coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that Benzema will “be available” to play the second leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

“Karim received a kick on the ankle which has swollen up. He tried to recover to be available (for Saturday’s fixture) but this was not possible,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

