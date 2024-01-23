Karim Benzema feels under "pressure" at his Saudi club Al-Ittihad and wants to leave "temporarily", a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another club in the Saudi Pro League but he has refused, the source added.

Benzema, 36, had a meeting with the club that was described as bad-tempered.

He told the meeting "he doesn't feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad".

Contacted by AFP, Benzema's entourage declined to comment.

