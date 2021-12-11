Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday that forward Karim Benzema, who injured a leg last weekend against Real Sociedad, “will play” the derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
“Benzema trained today, he has good feelings, he is available and he will play tomorrow,” Ancelotti told a press conference.
The derby is already crucial for the race for the title.
