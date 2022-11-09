France forward Karim Benzema was absent from Real Madrid’s training session on Wednesday, hours before Didier Deschamps announces his World Cup squad, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema has missed four games due to a thigh problem with Les Bleus coach Deschamps naming his 26-man list at 1900GMT later on Wednesday.

“He has not been able to come back from this little irritation, it is nothing major,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

Click here for full story.