Karim Benzema missed a penalty as he made his first France appearance in almost six years in Wednesday’s 3-0 Euro 2020 friendly win over Wales in Nice.
Benzema had been left out of Didier Deschamps’ squad since October 2015 due to his alleged role in a blackmail plot.
Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were on the scoresheet for the World Cup winners against the Euro 2016 semi-finalists, who had Neco Williams sent off for handling the ball in his area.
