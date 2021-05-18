Karim Benzema was named in France’s provisional Euro 2020 squad by Didier Deschamps on Tuesday, giving the Real Madrid striker a shock international recall after a five-and-a-half year absence over his alleged role in a blackmail plot.

The 33-year-old has not played for France since October 2015, but is now set to line up alongside World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann at the delayed European Championship.

Benzema, who has scored 27 goals for France in 81 appearances, was named as this season’s best French player playing abroad by the country’s players’ association earlier on Tuesday.

