Real Madrid’s on-form striker Karim Benzema has been dreaming of winning the Ballon d’Or since he was a little boy, he told Spanish daily AS in an interview published on Saturday.

Benzema was selected on the long list of 30 for the 2021 Ballon d’Or on Friday a day after scoring as France beat Belgium 3-2 and make the Nations League final.

“I’ve been dreaming of winning it since I was a kid, we all do, all professional players,” said Benzema.

“So I’ve been doing everything possible and will continue to do so, because I hope to win it and fullfil my childhood dream.”

With nine goals in eight games for Madrid this season Benzema has flowered since Cristiano Ronaldo moved on two years ago.

