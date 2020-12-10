Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday, easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

Record 13-time champions Madrid started the night in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history and dropping into the Europa League, but delivered an assured performance at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.

Madrid finished as group winners on 10 points, ahead of runners-up Gladbach on eight despite the defeat, as Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan drew 0-0 in the other Group B clash.

President Florentino Perez was spotted in the tunnel before the game and his presence seemed to focus Madrid minds, as they put on their best performance of the season in their most important game so far.

“It was a good game for us,” Benzema told Movistar. “Each match is a final and I think that if we always play how we did today, no team can hurt us.

“This was a very difficult game, we started it well and with the desire to show that we are the best.”

