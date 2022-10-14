Robert Lewandowski hasn't forgotten the 2020 Ballon d'Or ceremony that wasn't, joking that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will win this year's award unless it is cancelled again.

The Poland forward was the frontrunner to win the prestigious individual prize for the world's best player in 2020 but the ceremony was cancelled for the first time since its inception in 1956 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski was instead given a "Striker of the Year" award at the 2021 ceremony, where Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or.

