Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane backed striker Karim Benzema to focus "on his job and his family" and not get distracted by having to face a blackmail trial over a sex tape.
Benzema, 33, is accused of involvement in a plot to extort money from former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena by threatening to make a sex video public.
The French star has described the trial as a "farce".
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us