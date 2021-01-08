Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane backed striker Karim Benzema to focus "on his job and his family" and not get distracted by having to face a blackmail trial over a sex tape.

Benzema, 33, is accused of involvement in a plot to extort money from former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena by threatening to make a sex video public.

The French star has described the trial as a "farce".

