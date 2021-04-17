Italy winger Domenico Berardi came off the bench and converted two penalties in three minutes to inspire a 3-1 comeback win for Sassuolo over Fiorentina.

Roberto De Zerbi’s home side had proved wasteful despite dominating possession in the first half with Bartłomiej Dragowski solid in the Fiorentina goal.

Franck Ribery returned from suspension for the Tuscany team and set up Giacomo Bonaventura to blast in the opener after half an hour in Emilia-Romagna.

