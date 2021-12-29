An exhibition of crib dioramas brought over from Bergamo, Italy, and made by members of the Friends of the Italian Crib – Ponte San Pietro Section (Bergamo), is being held at the hall of St Joseph Institute in Mgarr Road, Għajnsielem, until January 7.

The exhibition, organised by the Gozo Friends of the Crib – Għajnsielem Section, in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry, the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Għajnsielem Local Council and Agenzija Sapport, consists of 12 biblical and popular dioramas.

The society is also holding an exhibition of cribs, dioramas, made by society members, and statues of Baby Jesus in the hall beneath Għajnsielem church.

Since its formation in 2013, the Gozo Friends of the Crib – Għajnsielem Section has had one specific goal: to grow the tradition of building a crib in every family and not just as a Christmas decoration, but with a professional stamp that the crib should be enjoyed all year round.

In addition to the annual practical and theoretical courses organised by society members, the group also invites foreign experts to demonstrate their technique through a variety of innovative materials to use in creating a crib.

In 2016, the association brought over one of the best-known crib masters in Italy, Claudio Mattei, whose work is on display in crib museums all over Europe.

Along the years, the friendship between the association and Mattei continued to grow. In fact, the association is being invited to hold an exhibition of Maltese cribs and dioramas in Bergamo next year.

This will be the second exhibition to be held abroad. The first was held in Nichelino, Turin, in 2019.

The exhibitions are open Monday to Saturday from 5.30 to 8.30pm; on Sundays and public holidays, from 10am to noon and from 4.30 to 9.30pm, until January 7.