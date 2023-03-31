Ann-Katrin Berger made two saves in a penalty shoot-out as Chelsea knocked holders Lyon out of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday to set up a semi-final with Barcelona.

An already dramatic two-legged tie had finished all-square at 2-2, but only after Chelsea substitute Maren Mjelde scored a penalty in the eighth minute of added-on time at the end of extra-time to send the match to spot-kicks.

Germany goalkeeper Berger then denied Wendie Renard before ending the match when she got a strong hand to Lindsey Horan’s strike low to the bottom left corner.

More details on SportsDesk.