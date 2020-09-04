Steven Bergwijn ensured the Netherlands did not feel the absence of recently departed coach Ronald Koeman to beat Poland 1-0 in the Nations League, while Italy were held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Tottenham winger Bergwijn is one of a number of exciting young talents that make the Dutch among the favourites for next year's Euros and he netted his first international goal by tapping home from close range on the hour mark to give caretaker boss Dwight Lodeweges the perfect start.

Also in Group 1, Italy extended their two-year unbeaten run but had to settle for a point against Bosnia in Florence.

Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front in the country where he plays his club football for Roma before Stefano Sensi levelled 10 minutes later.

Scotland and Israel drew 1-1 in a dress rehearsal of their Euro 2020 playoff semi-final back at Hampden next month.

