Silvio Berlusconi’s name will forever be associated with AC Milan, the football club he took over in the 1980s and with his immense wealth turned from a debt-ridden mess to a European powerhouse.

Berlusconi, whose death at the age of 86 was confirmed on Monday, reigned supreme at Milan from 1986 until 2017, during which time the club won 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles.

The club said it was “grieving the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi” as it led the tributes to its former owner.

Milan was a genuine passion for Berlusconi but his success as owner and the modern image he gave the club was a formidably effective communication tool that he used in the service of his business and political career.

