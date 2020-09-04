Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been hospitalised "as a precaution", a statement from his entourage said on Friday.

It said the media tycoon was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering "certain symptons", but there was "no cause for concern."

The media tycoon had announced on Wednesday that he was in quarantine at home.

Berlusconi, who once owned AC Milan, stressed that he would continue his political activities.

"I will be present in the electoral campaign with interviews on televisions and in newspapers," he had said during a video-conference of Forza Italia's women's movement.

However, he recognised "the limitations imposed on my activities by testing positive for the coronavirus... but I will continue the battle."