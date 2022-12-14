Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi said he has promised his players a "busload" of prostitutes if they win one of their upcoming clashes with Serie A's leading lights, including his old club AC Milan.

Speaking at a Christmas dinner on Tuesday night in front of sponsors and a players' delegation, the former Italian prime minister joked that he wanted to give his players "extra encouragement" ahead of the second half of the Serie A season which begins on January 4.

Monza face Juventus -- in both league and cup -- and Inter Milan next month as they restart their first ever season in Italy's top flight, with the visit of champions Milan coming in mid-February.

