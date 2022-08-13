Serie A new boys Monza might be about to embark on their first ever season in Italy’s top flight but Silvio Berlusconi’s club do not seem overawed at the task awaiting them come the visit of Torino on Saturday.

Monza were still in Serie C when former Italian prime minister Berlusconi bought them in 2018 for a reported three million euros ($3.4 million) in 2018.

And last season his team, based just north of Milan, won a thrilling play-off final against Pisa to ensure top flight football for the first time in their history.

Serie A had been the goal set by the 85-year-old since he bought the club a year after selling AC Milan, which he made a giant of European football during his three decades of ownership.

And now the media magnate is gunning for a little bit more than just survival.

Click here for full story