Silvio Berlusconi will return to Italian football’s top table for the first time since selling AC Milan after his club Monza were promoted to Serie A on Sunday.
Monza won a thrilling play-off against Pisa 4-3 to ensure top flight football for the first time in their history.
Serie A was the goal set by the 85-year-old ex-prime minister since he bought the club in 2018, a year after selling AC Milan, which he made a giant of European football during his 30 years of ownership.
Monza join Lecce and Cremonese, the two clubs directly promoted from Serie B at the end of the regular season.
Fourth in the championship, Monza had to go through the play-offs involving the teams that finished 3rd and 8th place.
