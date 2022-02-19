Robert Abela has too many skeletons in his closet to crack the whip and enforce good governance standards, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech charged on Saturday.

“We have a prime minister who is cowed by criminals,” Grech said in an interview on his party’s radio station. “He is working hard to help himself and his criminal friends, not citizens.”

In an hour-long interview, Grech spoke critically of a decision to grant Darren Debono it-Topo a plea bargain for his role in a 2010 failed bank heist. Debono has refused to name accomplices in that crime, which current and former Labour ministers have been linked to.

Grech described Debono’s plea deal as a “pardon” and said it was given to him “to keep his mouth shut”.

“Justice has failed. They’ve protected criminal friends. And the allegation is that some of those friends are or were in parliament, as Labour MPs,” he said.

The PN leader said that while the party had initially asked Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to explain the plea bargain decision, she had not done so and what were initially questions had now become notes of alarm.

The party has said that both Buttigieg and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis should resign over issue. Zammit Lewis has said he had nothing to do with the decision.

“It’s clear that the Labour Party is full of cracks,” Grech said.

The latest problem within the ruling party, he said, was the discovery of a historical artefact inside the private residence of Agriculture Minister -and former Heritage Malta chairman – Anton Refalo. The minister has yet to comment about the matter.

“They’ve even snatched away Malta’s heritage,” the PN leader said. “We have politicians who think they can do what they like. There is no limit.”

Refalo should be sacked, Grech said, but Abela was unable to do so because “he has a lot to hide” and cannot come down hard on his underlings.

There were so many scandals involving the government, he said, that people had become “immune” to them.

“People’s trust in politics continues to be eroded,” he said. “There are people who entered politics to help themselves. But we are not all the same,” Grech argued, repeating it for emphasis. “We are not all the same.”

Drone was 'not a PA one'

Earlier this week, the PN leader accused the prime minister of ordering Labour media to film his house using a drone.

Abela has steadfastly denied that claim, and social media users have wondered whether the drone in question was part of a Planning Authority basemap scanning exercise.

Grech remains adamant that it was not, saying on Saturday that he knows “with certainty” that the drone in question was not the PA one.

“It flew low, above our terrace, scanning our house – my wife as she tended to the garden, my son as he came out to check on the noise,” he said.

“And then the prime minister let slip that the media should ask how I have a house with a pool. Abela cannot understand how a person can dirty their hands and do work themselves,” he said, as he took a dig at the prime minister’s privileged upbringing.

ARMS bills

Grech also touched on an ongoing issue with the way in which people are billed for their water and electricity bills. The government has acknowledged an “anomaly” in that mechanism and said a new calculation method is being introduced - without providing details.

“And all the while, the government continues to rob you,” he said.

He contrasted the government’s vague promise of fixing the problem with what his party is promising: to identify and document excess payments people have made, and repay it all to them.

It now appeared a similar “anomaly” existed in the way income tax was calculated, Grech said, as he slammed the government for “robbing” people of their money.

Sunday sermon

Times of Malta has reported that both major parties have been encouraging party supporters to attend their respective Sunday events, as rumours abound of a potential general election announcement.

Grech said he would be using his Sunday stump speech to further lay out the PN’s vision for the country and would be unveiling two new proposals to help business owners.

The PN last week suggested allowing businesses to defer taxes accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic across eight years, to give entrepreneurs some breathing room. He said that proposal had received overwhelmingly positive feedback and would be followed by others.

Grech noted that the PN had been calling for an extension of the COVID wage supplement as far back as November.

The supplement, intended to help businesses keep workers on their books during the pandemic, was first extended at the end of December and again on Friday. It will now run until at least March.

Grech said the short deadline was too close for business owners to be able to plan ahead, and said the latest example of it using money to “keep people happy, without any principle or conviction”.