Opposition leader Bernard Grech wants the nation to be more united, especially as Malta continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a short video message aired on Facebook, Grech, who was elected Nationalist Party leader earlier in October, said the love for Malta should instil in everyone the desire to see the country do well.

“We need to change what needs to be changed, eradicate what is wrong and improve what works,” he said. The video was released ahead of Grech’s Budget reaction on Monday.

Grech said Malta needs a new political vision and that for the nation to come out stronger, especially as it deals with the pandemic, it needed to come together.

“We can become stronger by cleaning up the problems we were forced to face in recent years, by creating new economic sectors and not depend solely on schemes that tarnish our reputation.

“No government has a magic wand and that is why open dialogue with everyone is very important,” the PN leader said.

Monday night’s speech will be the first major speech Grech will give in parliament as Opposition leader. The theme of the speech is "Becoming stronger together".

The 2021 Budget is the first budget for both Abela and Grech who both took up their roles in 2020.