Opposition leader Bernard Grech has come out in favour of the government’s proposed reform of divorce laws in principle, but wants it tweaked.

Speaking during the second reading of the proposed changes to divorce legislation, Grech told parliament that the Opposition agreed on the need to change the law but wanted to work with the government to ensure changes were not rushed.

"Let's make sure we do this properly, so we won't have to go back to the drawing board in a few months' time," he said.

Grech had been a key figure in the campaign against divorce back when it was introduced following a referendum 10 years ago in 2011.

At the time, Grech had formed part of a lobby group called Marriage without Divorce, which warned of the impact divorce could have on the island’s social fabric.

Today, as Opposition leader, his view on the matter seems to have softened significantly, with Grech saying he agreed it was time to remove a clause in the law that requires couples to have been separated for four years before they can file for divorce.

A bill tweaking divorce legislation was tabled in Parliament in December.

What is the reform proposing?

The government is proposing scrapping this four-year waiting clause.

The proposed reform would completely do away with waiting periods for couples which are already legally separated, through a court judgment or a contract.



However, couples which are not legally separated and which jointly file for divorce would have to show that they have been living apart for at least six months out of the last 12.



If the divorce filing is made unilaterally, rather than together, then the couple must have lived apart for at least one year out of the previous two from the date in which divorce proceedings are filed.



The PN wants no distinction between those two scenarios, with the time window set at six months for both.

Grech also suggested that couples should be able to apply for separation and divorce in one go, to avoid unnecessary court proceedings.

Public will judge Grech on his past actions, Abela says

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the house, saying that while Grech would likely support the initiative in principle, the public would judge how he had lobbied against divorce not so long ago.

The introduction of divorce a decade ago, Abela said, had not taken anything away from anyone but Grech had tried to impose his own conservatism onto the public by opposing it.

The start of a new relationship, Abela said, helps bring closure to a troubled time in someone’s life.

“Who are we to make someone wait four years? Where is the logic in this?” He asked.

Meanwhile, Grech asked Abela why, if he truly believed in this reform, he had waited a whole year since taking office to introduce it.

He urged Abela to work with him to improve the legal reform, since they are on the same page.