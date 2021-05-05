Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has summoned an urgent meeting of the party’s executive committee to discuss potential social media breaches by party MPs.

The meeting, which was announced in a statement on Wednesday, will take place on Thursday at 7pm.

"The executive committee will take any decisions it deems fit in the circumstances," party secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech said in the statement.

The PN meeting comes after a simmering feud between party MPs Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia re-erupted into the public sphere late on Tuesday, with Delia reacting to a post by Azzopardi by challenging his party colleague to sue him.

“Be truthful about how you lied and worked against the leader of your own party when he was elected democratically. Tell the people about the pending inquiry about yourself, and who was involved, instead of lying about others,” Delia wrote in a post addressed to Azzopardi.

The post was sparked by an Azzopardi post in which the PN MP said that he had won a libel suit he had filed against one of Delia’s canvassers, Vincent Borg, but had “forgiven him” and would be donating the €1,000 in damages to charity.

Azzopardi did not mention Delia in his post, although he said that Borg had been "used, cheated and manipulated to throw mud at me".

Borg, better known as Ċensu l-Iswed, had alleged that Azzopardi used to meet “a working girl at Portomaso”.

Azzopardi was one of Delia’s most vociferous internal critics when the latter served as party leader, alleging that Delia was a “Trojan horse” within the party.

Delia had pledged to boot Azzopardi out of the PN if he was reconfirmed as leader. But Delia lost the subsequent leadership race to Bernard Grech, who based his campaign on pledges to unite the party and end infighting.

Grech announced last month that Delia would be contesting the next general election on the PN ticket.