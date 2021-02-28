The Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation will not be closed when the prime minister says so, but when the whole truth is outed and all involved are held to account, including individuals who tried to obscure the facts and stage a cover-up, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking at a political activity in Żabbar, Grech said this was a week of “shocking” revelations that once again exposed the ties between the Labour government and the circles of criminality in the country.

Referring to the implication of former minister Chris Cardona in an aborted 2015 plot to assassinate journalist Caruana Galizia, Grech said it was “impossible not to be shocked” and that while he hoped the allegation wasn't true, Prime Minister Robert Abela could not rush to announce that the whole truth had been outed.

“The Nationalist Party isn’t afraid to speak up for the truth, we are not ashamed of our past. You (the Labour Party) on the other hand are always looking to hide away and conceal your past dealings,” Grech said.

“The prime minister has tried to take credit for developments in this case, and butted into the investigation by declaring it a closed case. When you have a politician who interferes in the work of institutions, it creates a culture of impunity, where you feel that you can do as you please, take decisions to your advantage, use power to your gain, ignore the law and act as you see fit because you feel untouchable.”

“It seems that once again Robert Abela hasn’t learned anything from our past. This investigation won’t be close when he says so, but when the whole truth is outed. This is the only way to serve justice, when it is meted out to all those involved in this murder, including those who tried to obscure the truth and worked to cover it up.”

Grech said that the PM could not speak as if he was not a crucial part of the government for the past seven and half years, having been a consultant for former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

“How can you try to wash your hands of the sins of the government that you were an integral part of,” he said.

He added that Abela had “failed another test” and showed weakness in his failure to dismiss Rosianne Cutajar when her links to Yorgen Fenech were made apparent.

On Cutajar’s temporary resignation, Grech said that while she had bowed to pressure from the Opposition and civil society, she had not done so out of common decency and respect to the electorate, but to protect partisan interests. Additionally, Grech said, her temporary resignation demonstrated the attitude that Cutajar does not think she has done anything wrong.

“We know what happens when partisan interests are put ahead of the national interest,” Grech said.

“Joseph Muscat put the interests of his friends first and we saw a growing culture of impunity, the death of a journalist and our country’s reputation go down the drain. And at the end of it all they have the gall to tell us that the institutions were working and continue to function.”

“The Nationalist Party will never be afraid to rise to the occasion and take on the weight of the responsibility of seeking truth and justice.”

Turning his attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grech condemned rumours that individuals were being given undue preference to receive the vaccine.

“I implore the government to make sure that the vaccine process is transparent and that no one is using this vaccination programme for political gain.”

Grech questioned why only 65 per cent of 80 to 85-year-olds had received a vaccine and called on the government to publish its vaccination strategy for increased transparency and to give the public greater peace of mind.