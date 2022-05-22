Securing the support of less than 70 per cent of party councillors in next weekend’s uncontested leadership election, would be a “disappointing” result, Bernard Grech has admitted, as he appealed for unity among a fragmented opposition.

The PN leader said he was upset at “destructive” individuals who did not seek the party’s interests and were solely bent on tripping him up, especially ahead of next week’s election.

Grech is the sole contender in the Nationalist Party’s leadership election, but PN sources say “apathy” and “disillusionment” has set in among a number of those who will decide his fate.

According to the PN’s statute, Grech only needs a simple majority, 50 per cent plus one more vote, to be confirmed as the party’s leader. Sources in the opposition leader’s team say he hopes to secure above 70 per cent of the vote among the roughly 1,600 party councilors eligible to vote.

Traditionally, uncontested incumbents are elected with majorities upwards of 80 per cent. When contacted, Grech said he is determined to secure a strong mandate which would be in the interest of the party, and ultimately the good of a democratic country.

He was reluctant to say if he had a vote target in mind, saying only a percentage below the 70 per cent he attained in the 2020 leadership election would be disappointing. Grech said he was meeting with as many councillors as possible and urging them to challenge him with any questions.

“I am determined to move forward, with the help of several thousands in the party. With the councillors’ support, I am determined to do what is right. I have no time to waste, doing nothing is not an option,” he said, citing the party’s abysmal financial situation as a priority.

The PN leader said the party was in such financial dire straits that it could not even afford to engage an official to lead ELCOM, the party’s electoral commission.

The PN rulebook states that a leadership confirmation process must be carried out after a general election. Since Grech is uncontested this time around, the vote will only be taken by party councillors and not members.

Voter abstention is another concern since a low turnout from those opposed to Grech could increase his final vote percentage but also signal discontent with his leadership. A high turnout by party councillors is being deemed crucial for the result to be seen as credible. The PN is reeling from its third consecutive heavy electoral defeat, despite having gone through four leaders in nine years.

Those close to Grech say it is no surprise that the family lawyer-turned political leader is facing a tough ride. Grech had run against controversial former leader Adrian Delia in an election that splintered party supporters.

He has since fielded a crop of fresh-faced candidates in the March general election. As a result, Grech is facing claims from some long-standing party figures who failed to get elected who say he deliberately sidelined them.

One PN councillor who will be voting against Grech said he is doing so because he respects the will of the people.

“If the people have spoken and said they do not want the PN led by Bernard Grech to govern, then it is obvious the party cannot win an election with the same leader.”

Asked whether a vote against the only contender might not be counterproductive for the party, the councillor said it was quite the contrary.

“If we continue to ignore what the people are saying, we will continue to distance ourselves from them. And we will continue to lose one election after another.”

There are candidates who blame everyone but themselves for their poor showing in the election

One councillor said Grech’s decision to leave seasoned politicians like Mario de Marco and Chris Said out of his shadow cabinet could also alienate councillors who perceive the manoeuvre as an insult to former leader Lawrence Gonzi.

One PN MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said anything less than a 90 per cent approval for Grech would be considered a bad result.

“Last time round, Grech got 69.3 per cent of the vote when he successfully contested against Delia. If he only hits a similar tally this time round, despite being uncontested, it will be a major embarrassment for him,” the MP said.

If Grech were to fail to secure more votes in his solo race, but still get more than the required 50 per cent plus one vote, it would be up to him to decide whether he should remain at the helm, or make way for a new leader.

Another MP confirmed that Grech has spent the last days in campaign mode and is acutely aware that he needs a strong showing.

“Bernard himself has publicly acknowledged the need for a strong mandate. Continued party infighting, his perceived role in the coup against his predecessor and the appalling election result could all weigh heavily on his final vote tally,” the MP said.

PN general secretary Michael Piccinino said he expects “a good result” that will give Grech a strong enough mandate to lead the PN forward.

Asked what he considered a positive result, Piccinino said Grech would need to increase on his percentage of votes from the 2020 leadership race.

Piccinino said he hoped councillors would send out a strong message with their vote, giving the PN a clear direction forward.

A party insider said if Grech secures 80 per cent or more of the votes, he should be able to forge ahead with his reform plans relatively unhindered.

A Nationalist MP said removing Grech at this particular juncture will throw the party into an even bigger crisis.

“The worst thing the PN can do is to crucify a leader who is actually doing his very best while at the same time for us not to provide any viable alternative. There are candidates who blame everyone but themselves for their poor showing in the election.”

The MP who asked to remain anonymous added: “The party leader isn’t the main problem. In the past, our leaders had advisors like Louis Galea and Richard Cachia Caruana, who were brilliant at networking and getting a feel of the people on the ground. Grech doesn’t have anyone of that standard by his side.

“He can’t perform miracles and those who are bent on destroying him to further their own causes are failing to see the bigger picture,” said the MP.

Voting will be held on May 27 and 28.

Early voting will take place tomorrow between 5pm and 9pm at the PN’s Pietà headquarters and in Sannat from 5 to 8pm.

Reporting by Ivan Martin, Herman Grech and Christine Amaira