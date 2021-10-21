Opposition leader Bernard Grech is attending the European Peoples’ Party summit in Brussels, in his first official visit abroad since he took over at the helm of the Nationalist Party

He said before leaving Malta that he wanted to use the summit to spread a strong message in favour of Malta.

Grech said that will be his first opportunity to meet several European leaders, with whom he had already built a virtual relationship during the months of the pandemic, face to face. This summit, he said, should strengthen those relationships and he will be using it to promote Malta.

He said he will be praising Malta’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccination programme.

The summit is also being attended by European Commission president Ursola von der Leyen.