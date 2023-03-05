Opposition leader Bernard Grech made a final call to the people on Sunday morning to join in the public protest themed 'Malta deserves Better' organised by the PN in the afternoon.

In a message on the Nationalist Party media, Grech referred to the recent hospitals' deal court judgement as well as that upholding the PN cases against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority and promised that the party would continue to be the people’s shield.

The justice sector was another failure of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, he said, adding that he will be uncovering another scandal at this afternoon’s protest.

The way the government trampled on people’s rights showed the need for the people to protest to reacquire their sights.

“For this, you have to make your voice heard. Robert Abela is not listening to anyone but he will get worried when he sees the people gathered together to send him a clear message,” Grech said.