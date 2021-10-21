PN leader Bernard Grech met European leaders from the European Popular Party on Thursday in his first in-person meeting with the group.

The group met ahead of the EU heads of government meeting in Brussels which Prime Minister Robert Abela is attending.

Those present for the EPP meeting included European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EPP president and former European Council president Donald Tusk, the chairman of the EPP, Manfred Weber and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Nationalist Party said Grech urged European leaders to achieve fair distribution of migrants in the Mediterranean. He also urged European unity in the support given to families and businesses to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grech is accompanied by PN general secretary Michael Piccinino, International Secretary Roselyn Borg Knight and Roberta Metsola, vice president of the European Parliament.