Opposition Leader Bernard Grech is set to nominate Jean Paul Sofia’s parents for Ġieħ ir-Repubblika, the Nationalist Party said on Friday.

After meeting with Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia, whose son Jean Paul died buried under rubble in a construction collapse last year, Grech expressed the desire to nominate them for the prestigious award.

The Ġieħ ir-Repubblika honours are typically bestowed on people who demonstrate exceptional merit in service of their country.

Since their son’s death, Sofia’s parents have campaigned tirelessly to uncover the truth behind why the collapse that killed their son happened and have mobilised widespread public support for their calls for a public inquiry into the incident.

During the meeting, Grech said that Bonnici and Sofia had become symbols of national unity, and the search for truth and justice.

The PN said that Bonnici and Sofia have “humbly” accepted this request, adding that an official application is expected to be filed in the coming days.