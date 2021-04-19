Opposition leader Bernard Grech was disrespectful towards youths when he claimed that the prime minister had announced a White Paper on recreational cannabis only to deviate attention and win their vote, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Labour MP Oliver Scicluna said on Monday.

Reacting to remarks made by the PN leader on Sunday, Camilleri said young people were backing Labour for many more reasons than the use of cannabis.

“Bernard Grech believes that youths will only vote for the Labour Party because of cannabis, not because it is a progressive party which in the past few years has pushed forward important changes, such as Vote 16 and equality,” he said.

Scicluna said that to claim that a reform in the use of cannabis was an attempt to win votes constituted cheap politics and showed irresponsibility.

“Our role as politicians is to treat these youths with respect as people who are able to take their own decisions,” he said.

“We empower youths, not simply throw words into their mouths, we believe in them.”

Camilleri said the Opposition had insulted the intelligence of the population.

He also observed that the Opposition had still not come out with any position on the White Paper, claiming it was still discussing it.

“When it comes to discussing this White Paper, Grech has shown his true intentions. His focus is not about ensuring that young people do not go to jail for smoking a joint. His only concern is how the youths will vote in the future.”