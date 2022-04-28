Bernard Grech on Thursday submitted a declaration of his interest to recontest the post of PN leader to the party’s electoral commission.

According to the PN statute, party leader Bernard Grech is obliged to step down having lost a general election, giving party members the opportunity to elect a new candidate should they wish to do so.

But he is so far the only candidate to have said he intends to run.

Should Grech remain the sole candidate for the election, he will only need a simple majority vote to stay in the post. But if other candidates decide to contest him, a secret vote will be held should there be more than two candidates with the top two runners then facing off in an election among party members.

Grech became PN leader in October 2020 when he obtained 69.3% of party members’ votes when contesting against former leader Adrian Delia.

Delia has ruled out re-contesting the post, as have newly elected acclaimed criminal lawyer Joe Giglio and new MPs, Mark Anthony Sammut and Alex Borg.

The commission said in a brief statement that applications for the post can be collected from the organisational executive secretary Rudolph Marmara physically or through an email.

Declarations of interest have to be submitted by Saturday at noon.